The majestic 400-year-old ‘house of calyx’, 120km east of Meizhou, is the largest circular earthen castle in Guangdong. It comes complete with three rings and stone walls more than 1m thick. There's no public transport to Huā’è Lóu. A taxi from Dabu costs ¥100 and takes about an hour to travel 36km on neglected hilly roads.