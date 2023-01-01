Dàoyùnlóu

Guangdong

China’s largest octagonal tǔlóu (土楼, Hakka earthen house), Dàoyùnlóu is located in Raoping (饶平, Ráopíng), 53km northeast of Chaozhou. Some 600 villagers once resided in this stunning complex built in 1587; today only 160 remain. Ascend to the upper floors from unit 18 to admire the views and frescoes.

Buses to Raoping (¥22, one hour) leave from Chaozhou Main Bus Station. Change to a bus to the village of Sānráo (三饶镇; ¥13) in Raoping, another 50km away. From there, motor-rickshaws will take you to Dàoyùnlóu (¥5, 10 minutes).

At the time of research the building was being partially renovated without word of when things would be completely open. Call ahead to see if they are receiving visitors.

Suggest an Edit