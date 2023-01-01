China’s largest octagonal tǔlóu (土楼, Hakka earthen house), Dàoyùnlóu is located in Raoping (饶平, Ráopíng), 53km northeast of Chaozhou. Some 600 villagers once resided in this stunning complex built in 1587; today only 160 remain. Ascend to the upper floors from unit 18 to admire the views and frescoes.

Buses to Raoping (¥22, one hour) leave from Chaozhou Main Bus Station. Change to a bus to the village of Sānráo (三饶镇; ¥13) in Raoping, another 50km away. From there, motor-rickshaws will take you to Dàoyùnlóu (¥5, 10 minutes).

At the time of research the building was being partially renovated without word of when things would be completely open. Call ahead to see if they are receiving visitors.