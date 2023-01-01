The moat of ancient Chaozhou is a lake inside a park well loved by locals. Around the lake are a few notable buildings. Hanbi Building served as a military office during anti-warlord expeditions in 1925. Sitting on a knoll is Phoenix Building, with its bird-like shape, iron moongate, gourd-shaped ceiling openings, and quirky interior spaces formed by the fowl’s anatomy.

Phoenix Building is attached to a shuttered building, Sìwàng Lóu, designed in a period style reminiscent of 1970s kung fu movies. West Lake is about ¥10 by pedicab from Paifang Jie.