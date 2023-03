The only museum in China that honours the victims of the Cultural Revolution sits atop Tǎshān Park (塔山风景区, Tǎshānfēngjǐngqū), 25km north of Shantou's city centre. Names and inscriptions are engraved on the walls.

Take eastbound bus 102 from the long-distance bus station to Tǎshān Lùkǒu (塔山路口). After the 45-minute ride, cross the road and walk 800m to the park entrance, then another 3.5km uphill (take the path on the left).