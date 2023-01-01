Originally a 12th-century pontoon bridge with 86 boats straddling the Hán River, Guangji Bridge suffered repeated destruction over the centuries. The current version is a brilliant, faux-ancient passageway with 18 wooden boats hooked up afresh every morning and 24 stone piers topped with pagodas.

A ticket allows you one crossing. If you want to come back, remember to tell the staff ‘I want to come back’ (我要回来, ‘wǒyào huílai’) before leaving the bridge.

The bridge, pagodas and tower are lit up spectacularly at night, though sometimes in gawdy colours. It is worth returning for, even though there is no access across the bridge.