Chen Cihong Memorial Home

Guangdong

LoginSave

This attractive complex was built by a businessman who made his fortune in Thailand in the 19th century. He had the region’s best raw materials shipped here and assembled in imaginative ways that incorporated Asian, Western and Moorish motifs. Board the northbound bus 103 from People’s Square (eastern edge) in Shantou. The hour-long ride north will cost you ¥7.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • West Lake

    West Lake

    9.66 MILES

    The moat of ancient Chaozhou is a lake inside a park well loved by locals. Around the lake are a few notable buildings. Hanbi Building served as a…

  • Guangji Bridge

    Guangji Bridge

    8.83 MILES

    Originally a 12th-century pontoon bridge with 86 boats straddling the Hán River, Guangji Bridge suffered repeated destruction over the centuries. The…

  • Dàoyùnlóu

    Dàoyùnlóu

    28.55 MILES

    China’s largest octagonal tǔlóu (土楼, Hakka earthen house), Dàoyùnlóu is located in Raoping (饶平, Ráopíng), 53km northeast of Chaozhou. Some 600 villagers…

  • Jilue Huang Temple

    Jilue Huang Temple

    9.2 MILES

    The highlights here are the ancient Chaozhou woodcarvings decorating the walls and thresholds – most single pieces took a decade to complete. The art form…

  • Paifang Jie

    Paifang Jie

    8.76 MILES

    Pedestrianised Paifang Jie, running 1948m from north to south in the old quarter, has signage to the main sights and is a good place to orient yourself…

  • Kaiyuan Temple

    Kaiyuan Temple

    9.02 MILES

    Built in AD 738, Chaozhou’s most famous temple has old bodhi trees and an embarrassment of statues, including one of a 1000-arm Guanyin. Roof tiles can be…

  • Phoenix Building

    Phoenix Building

    9.78 MILES

    Sitting on a knoll in West Lake is Phoenix Building, with its bird-like shape, iron moongate, gourd-shaped ceiling openings, and quirky interior spaces…

  • Cultural Revolution Museum

    Cultural Revolution Museum

    3.26 MILES

    The only museum in China that honours the victims of the Cultural Revolution sits atop Tǎshān Park (塔山风景区, Tǎshānfēngjǐngqū), 25km north of Shantou's city…

View more attractions

Nearby Guangdong attractions

1. Cultural Revolution Museum

3.26 MILES

The only museum in China that honours the victims of the Cultural Revolution sits atop Tǎshān Park (塔山风景区, Tǎshānfēngjǐngqū), 25km north of Shantou's city…

2. Hanwen Ancestral Temple

8.65 MILES

On the east bank of the Han, this is the oldest and best-preserved temple dedicated to the Tang dynasty philosopher Han Yu, who was banished to ‘far-flung…

3. Paifang Jie

8.76 MILES

Pedestrianised Paifang Jie, running 1948m from north to south in the old quarter, has signage to the main sights and is a good place to orient yourself…

4. Guangji Bridge

8.83 MILES

Originally a 12th-century pontoon bridge with 86 boats straddling the Hán River, Guangji Bridge suffered repeated destruction over the centuries. The…

5. Guangji Gate Tower

8.9 MILES

Part of the Guangji Bridge complex. It's also a popular rendezvous point for locals meeting up with friends.

6. Kaiyuan Temple

9.02 MILES

Built in AD 738, Chaozhou’s most famous temple has old bodhi trees and an embarrassment of statues, including one of a 1000-arm Guanyin. Roof tiles can be…

7. Chaozhou City Wall

9.15 MILES

The remains of the ancient city wall run alongside and back from the river. You can walk on the top of most sections.

8. Jilue Huang Temple

9.2 MILES

The highlights here are the ancient Chaozhou woodcarvings decorating the walls and thresholds – most single pieces took a decade to complete. The art form…