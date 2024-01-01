This attractive complex was built by a businessman who made his fortune in Thailand in the 19th century. He had the region’s best raw materials shipped here and assembled in imaginative ways that incorporated Asian, Western and Moorish motifs. Board the northbound bus 103 from People’s Square (eastern edge) in Shantou. The hour-long ride north will cost you ¥7.
Chen Cihong Memorial Home
Guangdong
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.66 MILES
The moat of ancient Chaozhou is a lake inside a park well loved by locals. Around the lake are a few notable buildings. Hanbi Building served as a…
8.83 MILES
Originally a 12th-century pontoon bridge with 86 boats straddling the Hán River, Guangji Bridge suffered repeated destruction over the centuries. The…
28.55 MILES
China’s largest octagonal tǔlóu (土楼, Hakka earthen house), Dàoyùnlóu is located in Raoping (饶平, Ráopíng), 53km northeast of Chaozhou. Some 600 villagers…
9.2 MILES
The highlights here are the ancient Chaozhou woodcarvings decorating the walls and thresholds – most single pieces took a decade to complete. The art form…
8.76 MILES
Pedestrianised Paifang Jie, running 1948m from north to south in the old quarter, has signage to the main sights and is a good place to orient yourself…
9.02 MILES
Built in AD 738, Chaozhou’s most famous temple has old bodhi trees and an embarrassment of statues, including one of a 1000-arm Guanyin. Roof tiles can be…
9.78 MILES
Sitting on a knoll in West Lake is Phoenix Building, with its bird-like shape, iron moongate, gourd-shaped ceiling openings, and quirky interior spaces…
3.26 MILES
The only museum in China that honours the victims of the Cultural Revolution sits atop Tǎshān Park (塔山风景区, Tǎshānfēngjǐngqū), 25km north of Shantou's city…
