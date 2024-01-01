This 4000-sq-metre compound has murky lily ponds teeming with koi and a main temple dedicated to Confucius that is supported by 48 pillars. Confucious is treated like a god of knowledge. The fact that he was a mere mortal doesn't stop believers coming to pray for good exam results for their children.
Chaozhou Confucian Academy
Guangdong
