The highlights here are the ancient Chaozhou woodcarvings decorating the walls and thresholds – most single pieces took a decade to complete. The art form is famous for its rich and subtle details, intricate designs and exquisite craftsmanship. Emerging 1000 years ago, it flourished during the Qing dynasty, which was also when this small temple (1887) was built. It's a short walk from Paifang Jie. No English explanations.