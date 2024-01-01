Lack of upkeep and old age (it dates from early 18th century) mean Qinan Villa looks a bit like a princeling-turned-pauper. The stone carvings around its elegant arches and the terraces fringed with urn-shaped balusters are now overgrown with black moss and weeds. The villa was built as a study with 27 rooms in the early decades of the Qing dynasty.
Qĭnán Villa
Guangdong
