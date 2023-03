In the village of Gaobei (高北), this 300-year-old tǔlóu has 400 rooms and once housed 1000 inhabitants. It’s built with elaborate concentric rings, with circular passageways between them and a central shrine. It’s one of the most iconic and photographed tǔlóu, and it’s no surprise that it has been dubbed the king tǔlóu.

There is accommodations at the nearby Qiáofú Lóu.