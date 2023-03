This weather-beaten, three-storey building just opposite Chayang Guesthouse (茶陽賓館, Cháyáng Bīnguăn) was a department store built in the 1950s with Soviet funds. Patches of yellow paint still cling onto its facade, and you can make out Mao-era slogans on its red pillars.

If you walk along the river and cross the bridge, then go straight, turn left and walk to the end of the road, you’ll see the stunning Xuan Villa (旋庐).