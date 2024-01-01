This relatively young tǔlóu (built in 1909) has 136 equally sized rooms and a concentric ring that houses an ancestral hall and a school.
Huáiyuǎn Lóu
Fujian
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.5 MILES
Foreboding and beautiful Xuan Villa was built in 1936 by a wealthy Malaysian-Chinese member of a secret society tied to Sun Yatsen. Parts of the building…
5.41 MILES
In the village of Gaobei (高北), this 300-year-old tǔlóu has 400 rooms and once housed 1000 inhabitants. It’s built with elaborate concentric rings, with…
7.11 MILES
This most visited tǔlóu is a grandiose structure built in 1912, with two concentric circles and 222 rooms. The four storeys of the outer circle are…
4.67 MILES
This delightful river settlement boasts several tǔlóu-converted guesthouses and it is a great base from which to explore the tǔlóu areas. The highlight of…
6.17 MILES
The tallest roundhouse in Fujian, this vast five-floor structure has 270 rooms and an observation tower to check for marauding bandits. Interestingly this…
0.39 MILES
Between the Héguì and Huáiyuǎn tǔlóu in the Yunshuiyao Tulou Cluster is this beautiful village (formerly known as ancient Chángjiào) where you can sip tea…
0.96 MILES
This tallest rectangular tǔlóu in Fujian has five storeys and was built on a swamp. It boasts 120 rooms, a school, two wells, and a fortified courtyard in…
8.71 MILES
This lesser-visited and commercialised four-storey tǔlóu rises up beautifully next to a river.
