Huáiyuǎn Lóu

Fujian

This relatively young tǔlóu (built in 1909) has 136 equally sized rooms and a concentric ring that houses an ancestral hall and a school.

  • Xuan Villa

    Xuan Villa

    28.5 MILES

    Foreboding and beautiful Xuan Villa was built in 1936 by a wealthy Malaysian-Chinese member of a secret society tied to Sun Yatsen. Parts of the building…

  • Chéngqǐ Lóu

    Chéngqǐ Lóu

    5.41 MILES

    In the village of Gaobei (高北), this 300-year-old tǔlóu has 400 rooms and once housed 1000 inhabitants. It’s built with elaborate concentric rings, with…

  • Zhènchéng Lóu

    Zhènchéng Lóu

    7.11 MILES

    This most visited tǔlóu is a grandiose structure built in 1912, with two concentric circles and 222 rooms. The four storeys of the outer circle are…

  • Tǎxià

    Tǎxià

    4.67 MILES

    This delightful river settlement boasts several tǔlóu-converted guesthouses and it is a great base from which to explore the tǔlóu areas. The highlight of…

  • Yùchāng Lóu

    Yùchāng Lóu

    6.17 MILES

    The tallest roundhouse in Fujian, this vast five-floor structure has 270 rooms and an observation tower to check for marauding bandits. Interestingly this…

  • Yunshuiyao Village

    Yunshuiyao Village

    0.39 MILES

    Between the Héguì and Huáiyuǎn tǔlóu in the Yunshuiyao Tulou Cluster is this beautiful village (formerly known as ancient Chángjiào) where you can sip tea…

  • Héguì Lóu

    Héguì Lóu

    0.96 MILES

    This tallest rectangular tǔlóu in Fujian has five storeys and was built on a swamp. It boasts 120 rooms, a school, two wells, and a fortified courtyard in…

  • Yǎnxiāng Lóu

    Yǎnxiāng Lóu

    8.71 MILES

    This lesser-visited and commercialised four-storey tǔlóu rises up beautifully next to a river.

