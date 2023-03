Adjacent to the restored Wanshou Temple is the evocatively crumbling facade of the Yanqing Temple, its buildings long since appropriated into tatty housing. It was one of dozens once lining the decadent imperial route to Beijing's northeast palaces via the Náncháng canalway (南长河) that passes in front of it.

A hundred metres further east along the canal is the remains of the Dragon King Temple, though there's nothing much to see.