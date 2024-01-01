Exhibits at this museum on the campus of Peking University include the skeleton of the Jinniushan Man, thought to be more than 250,000 years old, bronze artefacts, jade and other relics from primordial China. Bring your passport for entry. Pairs well with a stroll through the historical campus.
Arthur M Sackler Museum of Art & Archaeology
Beijing
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.12 MILES
Enclosed by 3.5km of citadel walls at the very heart of Beijing, the Unesco-listed Forbidden City is China’s largest and best-preserved collection of…
9.77 MILES
An oasis of methodical Confucian design, the 267-hectare Temple of Heaven Park is unique. It originally served as a vast stage for solemn rites performed…
1.71 MILES
A marvel of Chinese garden design and one of Beijing's must-see attractions, the Summer Palace was the royal retreat for emperors fleeing the suffocating…
7.99 MILES
Flanked by triumphalist Soviet-style buildings, Tian'anmen Sq is an immense void of paved stone (440,000 sq metres, to be precise) at the symbolic centre…
6.39 MILES
Beihai Park, inside the old Imperial City, looks much as it would have done in the 18th century when it served as Emperor Qianlong's private gardens. The…
9.46 MILES
This immense fortress, part of the Ming City Wall Ruins Park, guarded the southeast corner of Beijing's city walls. Originally built in 1439 but repaired…
7.72 MILES
Instantly recognisable by its giant framed portrait of Mao, and guarded by two pairs of Ming dynasty stone lions, the double-eaved Gate of Heavenly Peace …
9.8 MILES
Contemporary art meets communist history at this thrilling enclave of international galleries installed within China's model factory complex of the 1950s…
Nearby Beijing attractions
0.34 MILES
China's most prestigious institute of learning, Peking University (PKU) is the ultimate dream for millions of Chinese high-school students and their ever…
0.74 MILES
Shattered ruins are all that remain of the 'Garden of Perfection and Light', once known as the 'Versailles of the East' for its profound beauty, even…
1.23 MILES
Often described as the MIT to Peking University's Harvard, Tsinghua is China's second-most prestigious university. The gigantic campus is known for its…
1.33 MILES
The East Palace Gate is the main entrance to the Summer Palace.
1.33 MILES
This hall displays various cultural artefacts and imperial heirlooms from the Summer Palace, including Empress Cixi's calligraphy, as well as bronze and…
6. Garden of Harmonious Interests
1.34 MILES
In the northeast corner of the palace, this classical Chinese arrangement of pavilions, halls and bridges was considered one of the finest gardens in…
7. Hall of Benevolence and Longevity
1.38 MILES
Part of the administration area near to the East Palace Gate where Cixi still pulled the court strings after her retirement. Inside the hall is a grand…
1.4 MILES
Built on the orders of Empress Cixi, this three-storey theatre stage was used for performances of Peking Opera. Cixi was a huge fan of the artform, as…