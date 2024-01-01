The Forbidden City’s north gate, for exit-only. From here you can cross the road into Jingshan Park. During imperial times, the gate was used by servants coming and going from the outer court. Women arriving at court to be assessed as potential concubines also entered the palace through this gate.
Gate of Divine Prowess
Forbidden City & Dongcheng Central
