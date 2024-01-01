Palace of Accumulated Purity

Forbidden City & Dongcheng Central

One of the Forbidden City's six eastern palaces, this is notable for being the former residence of the young Xianfeng Emperor, who lived here with his mum.

Nearby Forbidden City & Dongcheng Central attractions

1. Palace of Celestial Favour

0.03 MILES

One of the six eastern palaces, this dates from 1420, and was used as a residence of imperial concubines. Today it houses a museum displaying a range of…

2. Palace of Great Brilliance

0.04 MILES

The northeasternmost of the six eastern palaces of the Forbidden City, it started out as a residence for concubines, and later became a library.

3. Palace of Eternal Harmony

0.05 MILES

Built in 1420, this palace has been the residence of numerous empresses, imperial concubines and consorts. It's one of the six eastern palaces in the…

4. Imperial Garden

0.06 MILES

At the northern end of the Forbidden City is the Imperial Garden, where emperors and their consorts could retreat to read, relax, sip tea and stroll among…

5. Palace of Great Benevolence

0.06 MILES

One of the six eastern palaces in the Forbidden City, this was a residence of imperial concubines. Emperor Kangxi, most exalted of the Qing emperors (or…

6. Palace of Earthly Tranquillity

0.07 MILES

This palace was originally the residence of the empress, and in later times became the imperial couple’s bridal chamber (they only spent the first two…

7. Hall of Imperial Peace

0.07 MILES

This attractive double-eaved hall is the only Taoist temple located on the central axis of Beijing.

8. Palace of Prolonging Happiness

0.07 MILES

The most unique of the Forbidden City's six eastern palaces, the Palace of Prolonging Happiness features an unfinished 20th-century Western-style building…