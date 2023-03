Dating back to the Mongol Yuan dynasty but partially rebuilt in the 1980s, this nine-tiered brick pagoda sits in a lovely walled garden of pomegranate trees and grapevines, with a hotchpotch of historical hutong timber frames and stone carvings scattered about. A bookshop sells old postcards and pots of jasmine tea.

The lǎorén (old man) in the tower’s name refers to Wansong Xingxiu (万松行秀), a Zen Buddhist master from the Yuan dynasty.