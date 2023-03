As the HQ of the Buddhist Association of China, this is one of the few temples in Beijing where robed monks and worshippers tend to outnumber tourists. A temple has stood on this spot since the Jin dynasty, though the current structure was built atop the Ming embers after a fire in 1935.

Wander between the ornate halls and you'll witness the devout reading Buddhist texts and passing in and out of study rooms in the side buildings. The rear hall contains a library of sutras.