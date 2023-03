Containing the funerary stupas of Buddhist monks serving at the neighbouring Tanzhe Temple, this garden complex was closed and undergoing renovation at time of research. One of four such graveyards in the area, it contains around 75 stupas of varying designs, mostly from the Ming dynasty, but some dating to the Liao (AD 907–1125) and even the Jin (AD 265–420).

From Shichang station exit, turn right and catch bus 931 (25 mins, ¥2). Pagoda Forest is the last stop.