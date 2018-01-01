Welcome to East Coast Tenerife

The east coast of Tenerife is the forgotten coast of the island and at first glance that’s hardly surprising: the landscape of the east is dry, dusty and sterile, but it is speckled with bright and colourful little villages, which bring life to the otherwise stark surroundings. If you have the time, then it pays to explore this region a little more. There’s some pleasant low-key beach towns and a much more local vibe than can be found in the international resorts of the south coast.

