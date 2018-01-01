Welcome to Candelaria

Just 18km south of Santa Cruz is Candelaria, a charming small fishing village where the main claim to fame is the basilica, home to the patron saint of the entire Canary archipelago. It is well worth a visit, particularly on Sundays when the atmosphere takes on an almost pilgrimage feel as locals throng on the church to attend mass and the surrounding small shops, selling religious artefacts, flowers, souvenirs and similar, stay open all day. Don't bother visiting the drab modern adjacent resort of Las Caletillas, which has little to commend it aside from a decent-size black pebble beach. There are plenty of earthy local bars and restaurants around the shopping street and harbour in Candelaria.