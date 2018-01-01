3-hour route on rental bike at La Caldera de la Orotava and Los Realejos

This route begins with a taxi transfer to the highlands of La Orotava. As we leave the Aguamansa neighbourhood behind, we will stop at La Caldera de La Orotava, our starting point (and for many other trails that exist in the area).We will start road cycling for 300 meters until we find the entrance to the track that will guide us to the recreational area of Chanajiga, located in Las Llanadas. This track, which barely has any unevenness or technically challenging zones, is suitable for all the people, including families with their children. We will enjoy a wonderful view of the La Orotava Valley and its different villages.After leaving behind Chanajiga and taking a short break to recharge batteries, we will continue to Icod el Alto and enjoy some of the best views in the north of Tenerife. We will arrive at El Lance viewpoint after going through an area which is bit more inclined and requires more technique. Once in the village, we will take some photos.Going down the road, we will cross the heart of Los Realejos until we reach Rambla de Castro, a protected natural space, loved by the realejeros. Before the way back, we will have a taste menu of some typical Canarian dishes in the restaurant Mirador de San Pedro.NOTE: Keep in mind your physical shape and how much this exercises requires, depending on doing it with a MTB or an E-BIKE. We advise you to be realistic and make the right choice.Tenerife Rent a Bike will pick you at your hotel if said hotel is located in Puerto de la Cruz. If you are staying in another area of the island, you will have to go there and they will meet you at restaurant El Monasterio (in the parking lot). You will be picked at your hotel and taken to the starting point at La Orotava. You will have a MTB or an E-BIKE at your disposal (totally up to you). You will be delighted with a taste menu of typical Canarian dishes.