Welcome to Puerto de la Cruz
3-hour route on rental bike at La Caldera de la Orotava and Los Realejos
This route begins with a taxi transfer to the highlands of La Orotava. As we leave the Aguamansa neighbourhood behind, we will stop at La Caldera de La Orotava, our starting point (and for many other trails that exist in the area).We will start road cycling for 300 meters until we find the entrance to the track that will guide us to the recreational area of Chanajiga, located in Las Llanadas. This track, which barely has any unevenness or technically challenging zones, is suitable for all the people, including families with their children. We will enjoy a wonderful view of the La Orotava Valley and its different villages.After leaving behind Chanajiga and taking a short break to recharge batteries, we will continue to Icod el Alto and enjoy some of the best views in the north of Tenerife. We will arrive at El Lance viewpoint after going through an area which is bit more inclined and requires more technique. Once in the village, we will take some photos.Going down the road, we will cross the heart of Los Realejos until we reach Rambla de Castro, a protected natural space, loved by the realejeros. Before the way back, we will have a taste menu of some typical Canarian dishes in the restaurant Mirador de San Pedro.NOTE: Keep in mind your physical shape and how much this exercises requires, depending on doing it with a MTB or an E-BIKE. We advise you to be realistic and make the right choice.Tenerife Rent a Bike will pick you at your hotel if said hotel is located in Puerto de la Cruz. If you are staying in another area of the island, you will have to go there and they will meet you at restaurant El Monasterio (in the parking lot). You will be picked at your hotel and taken to the starting point at La Orotava. You will have a MTB or an E-BIKE at your disposal (totally up to you). You will be delighted with a taste menu of typical Canarian dishes.
1-day Trip Tenerife from Gran Canaria
Turisbeds offers you this wonderful opportunity to enjoy a whole day in the island of Tenerife, one of the best destinations in the continent. If you are staying in the south of Gran Canaria, with just booking this activity, you will have everything done. A bus will pick you at your hotel early in the morning and take you to Agaete, in the north of the island. From there, a ferry ship sets sail at 08:00 to Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Approximately 90 minutes later, you will have arrived to the capital of Tenerife, where the tour starts.The first stop happens in the same capital. You will be able to appreciate the charms of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and its local people. Next stops take place in La Esperanza, in several viewpoints and in Cañadas del Teide, with its interpretation centre at the foot of the volcano.The way back to the capital starts with the beautiful La Orotava Valley and Puerto de la Cruz, where there will be a stop to enjoy the included lunch. There, you will have some free time so you can go shopping or doing whatever you please.Finally, the ferry back to Gran Canaria will set sail from Santa Cruz de Tenerife. You will travel from Gran Canaria to Tenerife on the same day. You will enjoy wonderful views from different viewpoints. You will see El Teíde, the third highest volcano in the planet.