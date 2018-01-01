Welcome to Los Gigantes & Puerto de Santiago

These two towns have merged into one, and a worrying number of cranes can only mean more building is under way, but for the moment at least the low-rise, and low-key, town that sprawls along the rocky, cove-infested coastline is a million miles from Las Américas and is certainly one of the more attractive resort towns in Tenerife. Just to the north of the town rise the awesome Acantilados de los Gigantes (Cliffs of the Giants), rock walls that soar up to 600m out of the ocean. The submerged base of these cliffs is a haven for marine life, making this one of the island’s supreme diving areas.

