Originally a hermitage and expanded in the 17th century, this church contains paintings by Cristóbal Hernández de Quintana, as well as vivid murals painted in the 20th century by Mariano de Cossío and Antonio González Suárez. Temporary art exhibitions are held here and there's a small ecclesiastical museum.
Iglesia de Santo Domingo
La Laguna
