Welcome to Costa Teguise
The most appealing beach is Playa de las Cucharas. Those further south suffer unfortunate views of the port and industry near Arrecife. The Centro Comercial Las Cucharas shopping centre is the resort’s focal point.
Top experiences in Costa Teguise
Costa Teguise activities
Wild West Ranch Dinner in Lanzarote
Start with a pickup from your Playa Blanca or Costa Teguise meeting points or make your own way to a Wild West–style restaurant near Puerto del Carmen. Meet the venue’s cowboys, cowgirls and Indians on arrival, and then take a seat at your table where the drinks start flowing and the party atmosphere takes hold. The venue has air conditioning, but as an added bonus for those sunny Lanzarote nights, the roof can open, allowing you to dine under the stars.Yell “yee-ha” for more drinks (beer, sangria or soda) whenever your glass is empty, and watch country and western dance demonstrations taking place around the room while you eat. The dining format is buffet style, and a bounty of delights are laid out, ready and waiting for you. Tuck in to sticky barbequed ribs and smoky chicken as well as jacket potatoes, salads, beans, fresh coleslaw and bread. Kids and big kids alike can chow down on chicken nuggets, chips and ice cream, too.After eating — or in between courses, if you prefer — get involved in the party taking place. Introduce the little ones to Lil’ Indian, the resident children’s entertainer, for games and fun, and then take to the dance floor to try line dancing in time to music from a country band. A thrilling ‘whip and lasso’ show also takes place, so you can learn cowboy tricks from the venue’s experts. As the evening of Lanzarote fun winds to an end, make your way outside the restaurant to meet your driver. Your experience then finishes with a meeting point drop-off before midnight (if you are accommodated at Playa Blanca or Costa Teguise areas) or at the same venue if you made your own way there.
4x4 Jeep Tour of Lanzarote
Your experience starts with a pick-up at your Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca and Costa Teguise. Then, Start your jeep adventure at the town of Tahiche. Discover the excursion route and climb aboard your uncovered 4x4 vehicle. Then,relaxas your guide drives you into Lanzarote’s striking interior, passing tranquil villages, craggy volcanic peaks and postcard-perfect bays. Heading northwest from Tahiche stop at the village of San Bartolomé, where there is the largest sweet potato (“batata”) plantation in the Canary Islands is located. Then, you will stop at the town of Nazaret to admire Lagomar, an extraordinary cluster of whitewashed houses once owned by the Hollywood actor Omar Sharif. While viewing the site’s exterior, learn how this bizarre complex of cave-like buildings, ponds and gardens was built, and how Sharif lost the property during a single, misguided game of bridge. Continue traveling through the lunar-like countryside and stop to take snaps of some of the spectacular places lining the route. Enjoy time free to explore the island’s former capital of Teguise, admiring its elegant buildings and handsome squares. Also, look round the tiny hamlets of Tinajo and Tinguaton, where whitewashed houses and palm trees lie in the shadow of mountainous Timanfaya National Park. Enjoy a break at Playa Famara, home to one of Lanzarote’s most beautiful beaches and where rustic windmills speckle the hills. Swim from the sandy bay or stroll along the water’s edge absorbing the magnificent setting. You can see the islands of La Graciosa, Montaña Clara and La Alegranza that from, with Roque del Este and Roque del Oeste, the Chinijo Archipielago, a natural beauty located off Lanzarote’s northern coast. You can enjoy a break on Famara beach, home to one of the most beautiful beaches on Lanzarote and where rustic windmills are scattered among the hills. Enjoy a swim in the sandy bay if the weather is good or enjoy a stroll along the shore to observe the magical environment. Then, continue your journey to the pretty coastal village of La Santa. From here you will reach the village of Mancha Blanca where you will visit the Visitors Centre to have an idea of how the ancient inhabitants lived with an active volcano. At the center you can enjoy a simulation of a volcano inside a cave. After the visit to the Visitors Center you will head to La Geria through an interior track to see the malvasía (typical Lanzarote grapes) plantation. The plantation is visible at both sides of the road, covering all of La Geria. Each jeep holds a maximum of six guests. Bring a camera and, if you want to swim at Famara, don't forget your bathing suit and a towel!.
Playa Blanca street market and free time
Playa Blanca has become a tourist area in Lanzarote and has several of the best and most luxurious resorts on the island. Its rapid growth has consolidated a wide range of catering, leisure, shops and businesses around the downtown streets. There is a beautiful pedestrian promenade by the sea that runs throughout the area, from Marina Rubicón to Pechiguera Lighthouse, connecting the two existing beaches: Playa Dorada and Playa Blanca which gives the area its name. The Rubicon Marina houses an intimate street market, surrounded by a warm atmosphere, where you can get good handicrafts, jewelry and various bargains and souvenirs. Move at your pace, enjoy the area, bathe on the beach or do some of the activities offered along the promenade and its surroundings, until we gather again at our meeting point to return to Costa Teguise or Puerto Del Carmen.
Full-Day La Graciosa Catamaran Cruise from Lanzarote
A bus will pick you up from your resort in Lanzarote (Only Playa Blanca, Puerto del Carmen and Costa Teguise. Arrecife only on Tuesdays and Saturdays) and take you to the northern village of Orzola where you board the Lineas Romero express ferry to La Graciosa island at the port of Caleta del Sebo. Here your guide will show you this small village with its rich history, and you have time to explore on your own.Enjoy a welcome mojito cocktail on arrival, lunch on board; a traditional Spanish Paella and fresh fruit. There will also be a free bar with unlimited draft beer, sangria, soft drinks and water. You will get transport to and from your holiday resort or hotel. Return ferry transport from Lanzarote to La GraciosaAlso, you will enjoy free wifi on ferry journey to and from Lanzarote and count with the assistance of an experienced and knowledgeable English speaking travel guide. All equipment needed to take part in the water sport activities is included.Itinerary:11:00am Departure from the Port of Órzola bound for La Graciosa 11:30amArrival in La Graciosa to later visit the town of Caleta del Sebo , where the guide will explain and give information about the most important places People 12:30pm board the catamaran tour to begin sailing by the south coast of La Graciosa , will be offered a Mojito , a rich snack and drink , refreshing finish in French Playa 1:30pm Arrival to French Beach , we drop anchor to get down on the beach, where we will have time to enjoy a refreshing swim and all the activities offered 2:15pm lunch will be served along with drinks included and fruits 3:30pm weigh anchor for the return trip to Lanzarote ( a brief stop in La Graciosa , where we change boat to return to Órzola be held ) 4:30pm Arrival Órzola5:00 Return transport to your resort
Lanzarote to La Graciosa Island Return Ferry Ticket with Bus Transfers
A transfer bus will pick you up from your holiday resort in Lanzarote (Playa Blanca, Puerto del Carmen and Costa Teguise. Arrecife only picks up on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and takes you to Orzola. Comfortable easy boarding on our express ferry to the remote island of La Graciosa. We have free wifi on board. Ferry crossing is about half an hour. You can travel in the open air or in the covered seating area as you prefer. Discover La Graciosa island with its white sand beaches and crystal waters. Go hiking, take a jeep ride, go scuba diving or just relax and take lunch. The waters around La Graciosa boast the largest marine reserve in Europe. Discover the abundant marine life. You can hire scuba gear at the Romero Dive Center located at the port of Caleta de Sebo on La Graciosa.
4-Hour Surfing Course for Experienced Surfers in Famara
Would you like to learn how to become a better surfer in an idyllic location while supervised by an expert instructor? Zoopark Famara offers you the chance to do it and improve your surfing skills with this 1-day course in Caleta de Famara. In order to do this course, you need some prior experience. If you are staying in Costa Teguise or Puerto del Carmen, a car will pick you up and take you to Famara. If not, you must go by yourself to the beach and meet your instructor there at 10:30. From that moment on, it will all about having fun, learning and becoming a better surfer. The main goal of this course (and all courses from Zoopark Famara, for that matter) is to make you and the other participants learn the best ways to approach the water, to manage a surfing board and to learn different techniques you didn’t even know. Your instructor will give you the best pieces of advice and point out your mistakes so you can correct them. You will be given the board, the neoprene suit and the rash vest to do the activity safely and comfortably. Take your surfing skills to the next level with this 4-hour course. Enjoy the fun and relaxing feeling of surfing in Famara. You will be explained the theory behind good surfing so you can put it to practise.