Welcome to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Vegueta, the oldest quarter, is both atmospheric and fashionable, with a fine selection of boutiques and cool bars. At the other end of town, the sweeping arc of Playa de las Canteras provides you with the tantalising possibility of taking a plunge in between sightseeing and shopping. Venture into the confusing maze of streets behind the beach and you'll find excellent restaurants serving more than the usual array of Canarian dishes. Las Palmas is an authentic Spanish working city and while there are areas you wouldn’t walk at night with a camera slung round your neck, overall, you should feel perfectly safe here.
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Sightseeing Bus Tour
See the best of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on this City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off sightseeing bus tour. With great views from the top of the bus, strategically placed stops and an interesting commentary, this tour is the best and easiest way to see the sights of Las Palmas! The tour begins at Parque Santa Catalina, continuing to popular tourist hotspots such as the Vegueta, Playa de Las Canteras and Teatro Perez Galdos. In Las Palmas, there's something for everyone. If you'd like to explore the city's historic and cultural sights, hop-off at the Las Palmas Cathedral and admire its beautiful range of architectural styles, from Gothic architecture to Neoclassical. The Auditorio Alfredo Kraus is another outstanding sight along the route for it's contemporary fortress-like exterior - as you pass it, enjoy panoramic views of the coast from our open-top deck! If you're a shopaholic, hop-off our tour at the El Corte Ingles (Stop 2) and enjoy a shopping spree in one of the city's largest department stores, boasting hundreds of designer brands. As the tour comes to an end, hop-off at Playa de Las Canteras and enjoy sunbathing on Las Palmas' beautiful beach whilst soaking up the sea views. This popular tourist resort is also home to many popular eateries and bars, it also has a great reputation for nightlife! The tour stops along this route are as follows:1. Parque Santa Catalina2. El Corte Ingles2b. Auditorio Alredo Kraus3. Paseo de la Cornisa4. Pueblo Canario 5. Vegueta / Catedral6. Teatro Perez Galdos7. Estacion de San Telmo8. Muelle Deportivo9. Muelle de Santa Catalina10. Playa de Las CanterasPassengers can hop-on and hop-off at any of the 10 tour stops along the route. As you travel, you can also enjoy our wonderful on-board audio commentary relaying the most informative and funnest facts there are to be heard about Gran Canaria! These are accessible in several languages.
Lazy Wednesdays
You will start your tour in Santa Catalina Park in Las Palmas. In case you would like to participate from the southern part of the island, there is nothing easier than taking the public bus number 30 that starts from Maspalomas at 8:00 and through Playa del Inglés, San Agustín and Bahía Feliz continues to Las Palmas. The terminus of the bus is only 200 meters far from our departure point. The way back will be easy as you can end up your tour in the South. PROGRAM: Caldera de Bandama - the islands largest volcanic crater. From its peak you will have great views also over the capital city, mountains and a big part of the eastern coast. Santa Brígida - a small city with a pretty historical center. Due to the water sources the place is surrounded by green areas full of lush vegetation and palm trees. You will walk its lovely streets and have a chance to grab a quick coffee in a typical old coffee shop. Pico de las Nieves - from the highest peak of the island you will have amazing views over the mountanous countryside. Your photos will be dominated especially by two mysterious rocks in the heart of the island - Roque Nublo and Roque Bentayga and if you are lucky, maybe Tenerife island will be visible far on the horizon. The weather on Gran Canaria is mostly great, but in the unlikely case of bad weather for this stop the day of your tour (heavy clouds/rain/strong wind), we have another secret pretty stop to take you as a plan B. San Bartolomé de Tirajana - in this lovely mountain village you will visit and interesting museum created in an old house of a well positioned family. Here you will find out more about the life in the villages in the old times.The museum opens for free. Fataga - a charming village surrounded by hundreds of palms seems like a small oasis in a canyon-like countryside. Here you will have approximately 1 hour free time that you can enjoy for having a lunch in a traditional taverna. The meals are delicious and start on 7.50 euros/person/main dish. Sand Dunes of Maspalomas - get yourself lost in the waste sand dunes. You will have 45 minutes to spend here, so don´t forget your swimwear in case you wish to have a quick jump to the ocean. You will be dropped off and picked-up by the pretty pond of Charco de Maspalomas situated on the edge of the dunes. Afterwards you will be taken back to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The visitors from the south of the island can end their visit in the Sand Dunes or be dropped off in Playa del Inglés (Parque Tropical), San Agustín or Bahía Feliz.
Old Town and Christopher Columbus Tour
This quarter is very important for the history of the island. The entire neighborhood was built back in the 15th century and exactly here is where the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria was founded. The quarter was declared of historic and artistic interest back in the 70s.This walk allows you to visit the starting point of the conquest of the Canary Islands, the Plaza San Antonio Abad and the old Calle de los Portuguese with the Hospital San Martin, built in the 15th century.Let’s stroll down the narrow, winding streets, where you can see the oldest houses in the history of the canary nobility. Then you continue along the Calle de los Balcones, Plaza del Pilar Nuevo, where you can visit the Santa Ana cathedral (optional) and feast your eyes upon its gothic interior.Afterwards you continue through Santa Ana square, watching the emblematic buildings. And the final stage takes you to the Museo Colon (Columbus Museum) or Casa de los Gobernadores (optional visit), to get to know this impressive building and the history of the discoverer of the New World: Christopher Columbus, who stopped here in 3 of his trips to America.
Las Canteras Beach Snorkeling Tour
Make your way toward Las Canteras beach and meet your qualified snorkeling instructor nearby at 9:55am. From here, you will head to the beach and prepare to be delighted by the area's mesmerizing seabed. Your instructor will provide all equipment necessary for you to enjoy your underwater venture. You'll have between one and 1.5 hours of underwater immersion during your 3-hour trip, ensuring you have ample time to see the underwater sights. You will reach a maximum depth of 16 feet (5 meters) and can expect to be finished with your tour around 1pm. Experience the best beach in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in this original way. Discover the unique seabed of Las Canteras. A qualified guide will accompany you the whole time. Free pick-up service for Cruise customers.
1-day Tour in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Discover the amazing city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria with this 8-hour tour. A bus will pick you at the hotel you are staying at in the south of the island and will take you to the capital so you can discover all its charms.The first stop is Vegueta, in the heart of the old town, where you will be delighted with the Cathedral of the Canary Islands, the Episcopal Palace and the Casa de Colón Museum.After exploring this stunning a history-filled area, you will spend some free time in Triana street, where you can go shopping or have a nice coffee. This street is one of the most symbolic and important sites in the city, with many shops on both sides of it and always full of lively local people.Next, the tour will take you to Altavista, where you will contemplate the city from the heights and enjoy a good panoramic view you will always cherish.The last part of the tour will happen in the area around Las Canteras, one of the best and longest beaches in all Europe. First, you will discover the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium, and then the Santa Catalina square. This will happen around noon, so you can have lunch and walk around the zone.By 15:45, the bus will start picking up all the clients for the way back to the south from Santa Catalina. An expert guide will show you the best of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. You will visit the most important places in the old town. You will discover Las Canteras, on the best urban beaches in Europe.
