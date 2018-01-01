Lazy Wednesdays

You will start your tour in Santa Catalina Park in Las Palmas. In case you would like to participate from the southern part of the island, there is nothing easier than taking the public bus number 30 that starts from Maspalomas at 8:00 and through Playa del Inglés, San Agustín and Bahía Feliz continues to Las Palmas. The terminus of the bus is only 200 meters far from our departure point. The way back will be easy as you can end up your tour in the South. PROGRAM: Caldera de Bandama - the islands largest volcanic crater. From its peak you will have great views also over the capital city, mountains and a big part of the eastern coast. Santa Brígida - a small city with a pretty historical center. Due to the water sources the place is surrounded by green areas full of lush vegetation and palm trees. You will walk its lovely streets and have a chance to grab a quick coffee in a typical old coffee shop. Pico de las Nieves - from the highest peak of the island you will have amazing views over the mountanous countryside. Your photos will be dominated especially by two mysterious rocks in the heart of the island - Roque Nublo and Roque Bentayga and if you are lucky, maybe Tenerife island will be visible far on the horizon. The weather on Gran Canaria is mostly great, but in the unlikely case of bad weather for this stop the day of your tour (heavy clouds/rain/strong wind), we have another secret pretty stop to take you as a plan B. San Bartolomé de Tirajana - in this lovely mountain village you will visit and interesting museum created in an old house of a well positioned family. Here you will find out more about the life in the villages in the old times.The museum opens for free. Fataga - a charming village surrounded by hundreds of palms seems like a small oasis in a canyon-like countryside. Here you will have approximately 1 hour free time that you can enjoy for having a lunch in a traditional taverna. The meals are delicious and start on 7.50 euros/person/main dish. Sand Dunes of Maspalomas - get yourself lost in the waste sand dunes. You will have 45 minutes to spend here, so don´t forget your swimwear in case you wish to have a quick jump to the ocean. You will be dropped off and picked-up by the pretty pond of Charco de Maspalomas situated on the edge of the dunes. Afterwards you will be taken back to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The visitors from the south of the island can end their visit in the Sand Dunes or be dropped off in Playa del Inglés (Parque Tropical), San Agustín or Bahía Feliz.