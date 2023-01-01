St Catherines Museum & Welland Canals Centre

For an up-close look at the canal, the Welland Canals Centre at Lock 3, just outside St Catharines, has a viewing platform close enough to almost let you touch the building-size ships as they wait for water levels to rise or fall. Ships sail through from April to December only. Check the ships’ schedules online (www.greatlakes-seaway.com) to plan your visit accordingly.

Also here is the St Catharines Museum, with displays on canal construction, the Underground Railroad and town history, plus a lacrosse hall of fame.