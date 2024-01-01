Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery

Niagara Peninsula

On a busy country road sits the sleek, ultramodern Wayne Gretzky Estate Winery & Distillery, the business of Canada’s beloved hockey star. It's the only winery/distillery hybrid in Niagara. Randomly, it has a biergarten, too, selling the Great One's namesake beer (though that isn't brewed onsite). And, yes, of course, there's an ice rink.

