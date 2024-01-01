On a busy country road sits the sleek, ultramodern Wayne Gretzky Estate Winery & Distillery, the business of Canada’s beloved hockey star. It's the only winery/distillery hybrid in Niagara. Randomly, it has a biergarten, too, selling the Great One's namesake beer (though that isn't brewed onsite). And, yes, of course, there's an ice rink.
Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery
Niagara Peninsula
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.71 MILES
The centerpiece of any visit here are the Horseshoe Falls. Named after their 670m curved shape, they have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North…
23.92 MILES
This 15,000-sq-ft house, completed in 1905, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for his friend and patron Darwin D Martin. Representing Wright's Prairie…
23.31 MILES
The gallery's superb collection, which ranges from Degas and Picasso to Ruscha, Rauschenberg and other abstract expressionists, occupies a neoclassical…
25.88 MILES
This 32-story art deco masterpiece, opened in 1931 and beautifully detailed inside and out, towers over downtown. It's worth joining the free tour at noon…
9.14 MILES
The Skylon Tower is a 158m concrete spire with yellow pill-shaped elevators crawling up and down the tower's neck to the top. The interior itself is dated…
14.55 MILES
An elegant tasting room on a gorgeous landscaped vineyard that integrates organic and biodynamic farming to eliminate the use of insecticides, fungicides…
9.39 MILES
On the northern corner of Goat Island, don a souvenir rain poncho and sandals (provided) and take an elevator down to walkways just 25ft from the crashing…
10.77 MILES
Stop at this hipster-ish winery, where you can tour the crush pad and underground cellars. Afterwards, enjoy a picnic lunch in the vineyard, blanket and…
Nearby Niagara Peninsula attractions
1.82 MILES
Mass-market wines are the name of the game here. Hourly introductory tours and tasting-bar presentations are good if you’re new to the wine scene.
2.75 MILES
Konzelmann Estate Winery is one of the oldest wine producers in the region, counting its original winery in Uhlbach, Germany, which produced its first…
2.85 MILES
Stratus, south of Niagara-on-the-Lake, is a sleek, modern affair – the first building in Canada to earn LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design)…
2.89 MILES
Once a canning facility, Strewn has been producing medal-winning vintages here since 1991. Beyond tastings, the vineyard also offers cooking classes that…
5. Sunnybrook Farm Estate Winery
2.92 MILES
Close to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Sunnybrook Farm Estate Winery specializes in unique Niagara fruit and berry wines, and brews a mean ‘hard’ cider. It’s only…
3.62 MILES
The Inniskillin is a long-time master of the ice-wine craft. Started in 1974, it was the first vineyard in the Niagara region to get a winery license…
3.75 MILES
Founded in 1982, the 50-hectare Reif Estate Winery (pronounced ‘Rife’) is one of the oldest wineries in the region. Ice wines are its specialty –…
8. Niagara Historical Society Museum
4.28 MILES
A vast collection relating to the town's past, ranging from First Nations artifacts to Loyalist and War of 1812 collectibles (including the prized hat of…