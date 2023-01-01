Niagara Historical Society Museum

A vast collection relating to the town's past, ranging from First Nations artifacts to Loyalist and War of 1812 collectibles (including the prized hat of Major-General Sir Isaac Brock). There also is an exhibit chronicling the changing demographics of Niagara-on-the-Lake, from the pre-colonial Neutral Nation to modern day winemakers. Self-guided tours, including a guide to Black Canadian history, are available in several languages. It's south of Simcoe Park.

In the summer, historic walking tours of town are also offered on weekends ($10 including admission to museum). Ask at the front desk for more info.