On the town's southeastern fringe, restored Fort George dates from 1797. The fort saw some bloody battles during the War of 1812, changing hands between British and US forces a couple of times. Within the spiked battlements are officers' quarters, a working kitchen, a powder magazine and storage houses. Ghost tours, skills demonstrations, retro tank displays and battle re-enactments occur throughout the summer. Knowledgeable staff dressed in military garb and period dress serve as interpreters and give talks. Parking costs $6.

If you're traveling with children, ask for a free activity book. Filled with games, creative play and scavenger hunts, it's a fun way to engage and teach kids about the site.