Fort George

Niagara Peninsula

On the town's southeastern fringe, restored Fort George dates from 1797. The fort saw some bloody battles during the War of 1812, changing hands between British and US forces a couple of times. Within the spiked battlements are officers' quarters, a working kitchen, a powder magazine and storage houses. Ghost tours, skills demonstrations, retro tank displays and battle re-enactments occur throughout the summer. Knowledgeable staff dressed in military garb and period dress serve as interpreters and give talks. Parking costs $6.

If you're traveling with children, ask for a free activity book. Filled with games, creative play and scavenger hunts, it's a fun way to engage and teach kids about the site.

Suggest an Edit