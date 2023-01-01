Old Fort Niagara

This 1726 French-built fortress, restored in the 1930s, defends the once very strategic point where the Niagara River flows into Lake Ontario. It has engaging displays of Native American artifacts, small weapons, furniture and clothing, as well as breathtaking views from its windblown ramparts.

In summer months there are tours and demonstrations by costumed guides of what life was like here in the past. Surrounding the fort are hiking trails in Fort Niagara State Park.

The British took control of Fort Niagara in 1759, but yielded to the US after the American Revolution in 1796. More recently, it was used by the US army in both world wars.