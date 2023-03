Stratus, south of Niagara-on-the-Lake, is a sleek, modern affair – the first building in Canada to earn LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) certification. The design addresses complex recycling, organic, energy-efficient and indigenous concerns. Your wine choice is a little less complex: a combination of chardonnays, rieslings, cabs, merlots and, of course, ice wines. Tours by appointment only.