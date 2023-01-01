Konzelmann Estate Winery

Niagara Peninsula

Konzelmann Estate Winery is one of the oldest wine producers in the region, counting its original winery in Uhlbach, Germany, which produced its first vintage in 1893. Its Niagara-on-the-Lake vineyard opened in 1984; it's the only winery in the region right on Lake Ontario, allowing it to take full advantage of the lakeside microclimate. (On a clear day, you also can see Toronto over the grapes!) Snooty, maybe, but the late-harvest vidal and ice wines are superb.

Suggest an Edit