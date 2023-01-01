Konzelmann Estate Winery is one of the oldest wine producers in the region, counting its original winery in Uhlbach, Germany, which produced its first vintage in 1893. Its Niagara-on-the-Lake vineyard opened in 1984; it's the only winery in the region right on Lake Ontario, allowing it to take full advantage of the lakeside microclimate. (On a clear day, you also can see Toronto over the grapes!) Snooty, maybe, but the late-harvest vidal and ice wines are superb.