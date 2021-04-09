Eat
Adèle Bistro
This stylish bistro opposite Lac Rond is the place to come if you want serious French dishes: goose liver, bone marrow, blood pudding, carbonnade …
Ste-Adèle may not be as pretty as St-Sauveur, 10km to the south, but there are plenty of things to see and do to keep families, outdoor enthusiasts and culture vultures happy. There are lots of good restaurants, boutiques and galleries, too. If you’re traveling to Mont-Tremblant in summer, at least stop here for a meal.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ste-Adèle.
This Italian-owned and -operated restaurant on the shores of Lac Rond serves a dozen different pasta dishes as well as more intricate main courses like…