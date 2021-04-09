Bordered by Lake Temiskaming on one side and Lake Kipawa on the other, this park in Québec's far west not only protects a lovely natural environment of pine forests, steep rocky cliffs and deep blue lakes, it also illuminates the area's fur trading and logging heritage, with a number of restored historic buildings and interpretive programs.

It's possible to include a park visit on a circle tour around 110-km-long Lake Temiskaming, a road-trip route that takes you through northeastern Ontario and western Québec.

The park officially opened in 2019, and at the time of research, some areas of the park, as well as some services and campgrounds, were not fully operational. Expect more facilities to become available beginning in 2020.