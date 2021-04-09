In a dramatic contemporary building with curved wood beams supporting the soaring ceilings, this gallery showcases elements of Cree culture, from tools to…
Oujé-Bougoumou
Mining and logging operations repeatedly displaced the Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation from their traditional territory across northern Québec, until the 1990s, when the Oujé-Bougoumou built this new community on Lake Opemiska. At the center of the village is a modern cultural center and museum, where you can learn more about the Cree culture and heritage, and the community operates a hotel nearby. As in many of Québec's Cree communities, the first languages here are English and Cree, rather than French.
Aanischaaukamikw Cree Cultural Institute
In a dramatic contemporary building with curved wood beams supporting the soaring ceilings, this gallery showcases elements of Cree culture, from tools to…