Oujé-Bougoumou

Mining and logging operations repeatedly displaced the Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation from their traditional territory across northern Québec, until the 1990s, when the Oujé-Bougoumou built this new community on Lake Opemiska. At the center of the village is a modern cultural center and museum, where you can learn more about the Cree culture and heritage, and the community operates a hotel nearby. As in many of Québec's Cree communities, the first languages here are English and Cree, rather than French.

Explore Oujé-Bougoumou

Top attractions

  • See

    Aanischaaukamikw Cree Cultural Institute

    In a dramatic contemporary building with curved wood beams supporting the soaring ceilings, this gallery showcases elements of Cree culture, from tools to…