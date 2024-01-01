Southernmost of the Old City's three main town gates, 'St Louis' Gate' was built at the end of the 17th century and replaced in 1878.
Porte St-Louis
Québec City
0.34 MILES
Reputedly the world's most photographed hotel, this audaciously elegant structure was opened in 1893 by the Canadian Pacific Railway as part of its chain…
0.54 MILES
One of Québec City’s must-sees, this verdant clifftop park contains the Plains of Abraham, site of the infamous 1759 battle between British General James…
0.57 MILES
This world-class museum wows even before you’ve clapped your eyes on the exhibits. It is a fascinating mix of modern design that incorporates preexisting…
0.35 MILES
Perched on a clifftop 60m above the St Lawrence River, this 425m-long boardwalk is a marvelous setting for a stroll, with spectacular, sweeping views. In…
0.43 MILES
On no account should you miss this museum, which traces the history of the order of Augustinian nuns who founded Québec’s first hospital, the Hôtel-Dieu,…
6.14 MILES
The main draw at this national park 15km northeast of Québec City is the 83m-high Montmorency Falls. Entrance to the park is free, but parking ($7.25 to …
Cap Tourmente National Wildlife Area
26.51 MILES
This wildlife sanctuary is home to more than 180 bird species, including the flocks of snow geese that migrate to its wetlands in spring and autumn. It's…
0.4 MILES
Arguably the city's most picturesque district, this area sandwiched between the Old Upper Town and the waterfront has Québec City’s most intriguing…
1. Porte St-Louis – Fortifications of Québec
0.01 MILES
An entrance to the Fortifications of Québec National Historic Site.
0.15 MILES
Home to Québec's Provincial Legislature, the gargantuan Parliament building is a Second Empire structure completed in 1886. Free 30-minute tours, offered…
0.18 MILES
The last (1879) of the three main city gates to be built. 'Kent Gate' lies between Porte St-Jean and Porte St-Louis.
4. Musée des Plaines d'Abraham
0.18 MILES
This museum spread over three levels presents a fine multimedia history show entitled Battles: 1759–60. Incorporating maps, scale models, interactive…
0.23 MILES
You'd never know from looking at it but this stately early-19th-century stone building held Canada's first modern prison before being converted into…
0.23 MILES
Covering 2.3 sq km, North America's largest fort was begun by the French in the 1750s but what we see today was constructed by the British over 30 years…
0.24 MILES
Northernmost of the Old City's three main town gates, 'St John's Gate' was originally built in 1693 but replaced with this one in 1940.
0.24 MILES
This glittering chapel just across from the Musée des Ursulines contains some of the finest wood carving in Québec and was gilded by the nuns themselves…