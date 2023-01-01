Musée des Plaines d'Abraham

This museum spread over three levels presents a fine multimedia history show entitled Battles: 1759–60. Incorporating maps, scale models, interactive games, period uniforms and an overly long audiovisual presentation, the exhibit immerses visitors in the pivotal 18th-century battles that shaped Québec's destiny during the Seven Years' War between France and England. The experience is enlivened by first-hand accounts from the French, British, Canadian and Amerindian protagonists of the period.

Between July and early September, museum visitors can pay a small extra fee to visit the nearby Martello Tower 1 and take the guided Abraham's Bus Tour.