Sunnyside Dairy Creamery

This is a great opportunity to check out a Saskatchewan dairy farm and try fresh milk. Bas and Martha Froese-Kooijenga run 30 cows, individually named, on the farm that Martha's parents raised 12 children. As well as selling dairy products, the Farmyard Market has perogies (filled dumplings) and pies, eggs and veggies. Try the freshest of milk for $2.50 per liter and chat with Martha and locals who buy produce here. The market also sells produce sourced from local farmers.