In the old train station in Rosthern, the Station Arts Centre is a beautiful gallery showing the works of local artists, plus a tea room offering lunch and baked snacks. There is also a 160-seat theatre with a strong line-up of events and a small museum in a train caboose on the tracks side of the station. The caboose was donated by Canadian National Railway and a 'caboose club' of locals set it up as a small museum.