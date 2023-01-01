Mennonite Heritage Museum

Saskatchewan

This lovingly cared for little museum in Rosthern tells the story of the Mennonite community's early commitment to the preservation of its identity through education. The building was the German-English Academy until 1963, established to provide instruction in English, to preserve the German language, and to maintain the Mennonite religion and way of life. It was superseded by a larger building next door. The first Mennonite settlers arrived in Rosthern in 1891.

