Duck Lake Regional Interpretive Center

Saskatchewan

This excellent museum, just off Hwy 11 at Duck Lake, focuses on the preservation of the Willow Cree First Nation, Métis and Pioneer cultures through stories and artifacts. A circular path around the gallery, looks at the people, their religion, their education, the political period of upheaval of 1885 and the development of economic life. A stairway to the top of the museum's distinctive 24m tower reveals sweeping views. The gift shop has work by local artists for sale.

