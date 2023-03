This working orchard is in an area settled by Doukhobor immigrants from eastern Europe in 1899 (Petrofka is a Doukhobor name). The orchard shop offers apple products including cider and vinegar, plus local jams, honey, condiments and other food. Enjoy homemade baking and meals at the on-site Prairie Sensation Cafe, walk maintained trails or picnic down by the river. Try perogy buns and clay oven Doukhobor bread at the orchard store.