Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Devoted to the history of the province's first inhabitants, this riverside heritage park 17km northeast of Saskatoon interprets a 7000-year history. At Wanuskewin (wah-nus-kay-win; Cree for 'seeking peace of mind') you can wander interpretive trails through the 116 hectares of grassy hills and valley meadows, discovering some of the 19 pre-contact sites. Invisible from the surrounding prairie, the untouched Opamihaw Valley is a spiritual and sacred place. Cultural dance performances take place on summer afternoons.