Saskatoon's children's museum, also known as Wonderhub, is making the most of its location down by the river with three floors of fun for kids. There are play areas and all sorts of learning experiences, such as the Discovery Mine, where kids can experience how a mine operates.
Nutrien Wonderhub
Saskatoon
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.02 MILES
The Meewasin Valley, formed by the South Saskatchewan's wide swath through the center of town, is named for the Cree word for 'beautiful'. Mature trees…
1.14 MILES
A huge new attraction that anchors River Landing, Remai Modern is a museum of modern and contemporary art for Saskatoon. It has 11 gallery spaces over…
2.92 MILES
The flagship Saskatoon branch of the province's Western Development Museum is a faithful re-creation of Saskatoon the boom town, c 1910. Inside Canada's…
6.55 MILES
Devoted to the history of the province's first inhabitants, this riverside heritage park 17km northeast of Saskatoon interprets a 7000-year history. At…
18.69 MILES
This is a great opportunity to check out a Saskatchewan dairy farm and try fresh milk. Bas and Martha Froese-Kooijenga run 30 cows, individually named, on…
3.16 MILES
About 9km from downtown, this pleasant little zoo, nestled among shaded picnic grounds in Forestry Farm Park, is great for kids. Animals are predominantly…
0.34 MILES
This museum tells the story of Ukrainian immigration to Canada. With an emphasis on traditional clothing and contemporary artwork, it provides a good…
8.15 MILES
The railroad opened up Saskatchewan to settlers and was a vital lifeline for getting grain to market. This museum shows how things were when rails, not…
