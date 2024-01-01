Nutrien Wonderhub

Saskatoon's children's museum, also known as Wonderhub, is making the most of its location down by the river with three floors of fun for kids. There are play areas and all sorts of learning experiences, such as the Discovery Mine, where kids can experience how a mine operates.

