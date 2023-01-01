The Meewasin Valley, formed by the South Saskatchewan's wide swath through the center of town, is named for the Cree word for 'beautiful'. Mature trees populate the riverbanks, while sections of the 60km Meewasin Trail, extend from downtown paths, winding through forests and along the riverbank. It is popular with walkers, cyclists and wandering travelers, and picnic areas line the trails. Further north, Mendel Island is home to abundant wildlife. The website has downloadable maps and info.