This space on the St Lawrence is the spot to view the Lachine Rapids (and the jet boats that ride them). The park attracts hikers and anglers, and cyclists who pedal the riverside trail. It’s also a renowned bird sanctuary – located on a small peninsula, with what’s said to be Québec’s largest heron colony. The 30-hectare sanctuary is an important site for migratory birds, with some 225 species passing through each year.

Some information displays relate the history of the rapids and of the old hydroelectric plant on the grounds. You can rent kayaks and sign up for classes where you’ll learn to surf or kayak the Lachine Rapids – scaredy-cats need not apply. An adrenaline-rushing experience can be had with Rafting Montréal, a jet-boating and rafting outfit located 2km west of the Parc des Rapides.