It’s a great bike ride to this museum, which is practically on the Canal de Lachine. It is also one of the oldest houses (1669) in the Montréal region, with shooting holes for defense. Back then Lachine was the last frontier for trappers heading west and the final stop for fur shipments. You can see and smell the old fur-storage building from the original trading days.

Adjacent to the museum is a huge waterfront sculpture garden that you can visit anytime from dawn to dusk.