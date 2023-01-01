Fur Trade at Lachine National Historic Site

This 1803 stone depot in Lachine is now an engaging little museum telling the story of the fur trade in Canada. The Hudson Bay Company made Lachine the hub of its fur-trading operations because the rapids made further navigation impossible. Visitors can view the furs and old trappers’ gear, and costumed interpreters show how the bales and canoes were schlepped by Amerindian trappers. Kids can try all the gear on in interactive exhibitions.

The site is located about 1km west of the Musée de Lachine.