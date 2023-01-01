Montréal Holocaust Museum

This small museum provides a record of Jewish history and culture from pre-WWII Europe, during Nazi Germany, and after the Holocaust. The museum has many powerful exhibits, including some personal items like earmuffs and letters, and holds seminars and other events; groups of 10 or more can arrange to hear testimonies by Holocaust survivors. The museum is closed on Jewish holidays; see the website to confirm Friday hours between November and March.

The website features virtual exhibitions with videos of survivor testimonies and educational resources about genocide.